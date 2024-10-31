Request One Day Volume Tops $515,539.41 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $73.91 million and approximately $515,539.41 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0962 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0970744 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $730,413.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

