Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.56 and last traded at $19.41. 9,984 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Residential REIT ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37.

About Residential REIT ETF

The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.

