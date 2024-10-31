ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) Short Interest Update

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,100 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 199,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on ReWalk Robotics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Trading Down 2.1 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. ( NASDAQ:LFWD Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.16% of ReWalk Robotics at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 102.03% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

