Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 246,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,618. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $32.65.
Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on Reynolds Consumer Products
Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Reynolds Consumer Products
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.