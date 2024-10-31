Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$37.13 and last traded at C$37.18, with a volume of 25462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCH

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.03). Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of C$467.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$468.40 million.

Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Insider Activity at Richelieu Hardware

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.98, for a total transaction of C$116,943.00. In related news, Director Lucie Chabot acquired 1,300 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,393.50. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.98, for a total transaction of C$116,943.00. Company insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company’s principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.