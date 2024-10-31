Robert W. Baird Cuts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $205.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $173.89 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $129.13 and a 52 week high of $210.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,487,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,169,000 after purchasing an additional 419,404 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,869,000 after purchasing an additional 391,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,244,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,295.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 209,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,557,000 after purchasing an additional 194,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

