Robert W. Baird Increases Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target to $39.00

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NYSE ZWS opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.11.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,017 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,189.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 20,000 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,189.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $351,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,124,370. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,486 shares of company stock worth $3,338,593. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 178.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 732.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

