Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Up 25.2% in October

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,246,800 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the September 30th total of 2,593,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RHHBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America raised Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Roche Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of Roche

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.46. 831,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,573. Roche has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $42.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Roche by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Roche by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 35,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roche by 5.5% during the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

About Roche

(Get Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

Featured Stories

