Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) CEO Jeffrey Richart Geygan Acquires 6,244 Shares

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 6,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $18,669.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,270.09. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Richart Geygan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 11,935 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,031.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 2,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $4,840.00.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

