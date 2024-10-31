Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Boeing were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,613,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,660,607. The stock has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $146.02 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.34 and a 200-day moving average of $171.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $109.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.