Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 120 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,920,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $8.20 on Thursday, hitting $524.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,011. The stock has a market cap of $475.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $380.56 and a 1-year high of $538.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $522.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.04.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

