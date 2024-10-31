Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VYM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.10. 220,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,588. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $99.60 and a 1 year high of $131.85. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.47.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.