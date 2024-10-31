Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded down $8.49 on Thursday, reaching $515.91. 364,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,590. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.70 and a 12-month high of $540.51. The company has a market capitalization of $162.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $501.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.69.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

