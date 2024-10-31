Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $359,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $703,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $7,885,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Marriott International by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 85.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAR traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $261.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,304. The company has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $266.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.71 and a 200 day moving average of $238.94.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.39.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

