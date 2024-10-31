Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $898,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Shares of SHYG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 696,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,982. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $43.45.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

