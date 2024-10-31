Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $44,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,404,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 143.7% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $282.61. 884,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,089. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $204.82 and a 1 year high of $289.70. The company has a market capitalization of $423.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.48 and its 200 day moving average is $269.55.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

