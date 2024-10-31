Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Linde were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Linde by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 1,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded down $11.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $462.17. The company had a trading volume of 943,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,619. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.70. Linde plc has a one year low of $376.70 and a one year high of $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $220.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

