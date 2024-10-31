Roubaix Capital LLC Buys Shares of 21,179 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,179 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,000. Simpson Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSD. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.2 %

SSD opened at $181.12 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.19 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.76 and a 200-day moving average of $177.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.19). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $587.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,797.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,797.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total value of $1,287,694.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,866.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,871 shares of company stock worth $1,833,839. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.