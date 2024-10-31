Roubaix Capital LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,484 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $77.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

