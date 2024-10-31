Roubaix Capital LLC Has $4.59 Million Stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 104.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the quarter. Kura Sushi USA accounts for approximately 2.5% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $89.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.63.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $98.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,409.29 and a beta of 1.89. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $122.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.77.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.