Roubaix Capital LLC Has $4.59 Million Stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 104.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the quarter. Kura Sushi USA accounts for approximately 2.5% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $89.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.63.
Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of KRUS stock opened at $98.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,409.29 and a beta of 1.89. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $122.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.77.
Kura Sushi USA Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kura Sushi USA
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock: A Pre-Election Bet Worth Considering
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.