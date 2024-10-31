Roubaix Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 63,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,234,000. Talen Energy accounts for about 6.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,464,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,967,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the third quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Talen Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.33.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLN opened at $174.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $197.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.43.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.50 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Research analysts predict that Talen Energy Corporation will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.