Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 102,012 Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 102,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRNT. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 8.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,811,000 after purchasing an additional 231,659 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,060,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after purchasing an additional 111,971 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 987,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,462,000 after buying an additional 56,157 shares during the period. LHM Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $12,042,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 62,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KRNT. Barclays boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kornit Digital Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.24 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

