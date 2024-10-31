Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $210.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.51.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $174.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $122.68 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $3,442,233.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,206.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

