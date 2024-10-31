Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.34. 3,411,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,592. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $83.25 and a 12-month high of $214.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

