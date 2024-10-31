RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.83. 54,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 58,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.
RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $651.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61.
RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile
The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RPAR Risk Parity ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.