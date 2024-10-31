RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.83. 54,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 58,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $651.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.