RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 23500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

RTG Mining Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

About RTG Mining

(Get Free Report)

RTG Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTG Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTG Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.