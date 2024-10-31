RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in RTX by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Melius Research upped their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.27.

RTX Trading Down 0.7 %

RTX stock opened at $121.93 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

