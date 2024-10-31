RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Sells $156,984.00 in Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $156,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,337.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RxSight alerts:

On Friday, October 25th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $154,349.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $154,008.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $155,529.45.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $154,318.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $155,589.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $155,279.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $149,606.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $148,831.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $151,962.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $153,045.45.

RxSight Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.63. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. RxSight’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in RxSight in the second quarter worth $19,512,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 706,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,490,000 after purchasing an additional 302,367 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 438.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 358,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 291,733 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,942,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of RxSight during the first quarter valued at about $7,354,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RXST. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RxSight

About RxSight

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.