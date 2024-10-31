S.A. Mason LLC Acquires 2,148 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after buying an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $533.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $522.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $380.56 and a 1-year high of $538.76. The firm has a market cap of $482.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

