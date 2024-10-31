S.A. Mason LLC Buys Shares of 1,120 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DOC opened at $22.74 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

