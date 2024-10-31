S.A. Mason LLC Has $183,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $27.59.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.