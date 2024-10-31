SALT (SALT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $416.15

SALT (SALT) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. SALT has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $416.15 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00006820 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,270.69 or 0.99967200 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00006757 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006129 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00058375 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.00991421 USD and is down -18.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,098.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

