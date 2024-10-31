SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.20-$13.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.66-$2.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion. SBA Communications also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.23.

SBA Communications stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.77 and its 200 day moving average is $214.16. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.29 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.70%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,814.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

