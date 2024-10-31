Schneider National, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Schneider National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years. Schneider National has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Stock Up 0.2 %

SNDR stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Schneider National

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,037.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.