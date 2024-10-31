Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 1,052,671 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 905,167 shares.The stock last traded at $58.93 and had previously closed at $60.95.
The shipping company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $267.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.91 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS.
Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.84%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scorpio Tankers
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 71.5% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $7,479,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 51.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,518 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.
Scorpio Tankers Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average is $74.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.15.
Scorpio Tankers Company Profile
Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Scorpio Tankers
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Silver Stocks, ETFs, or Bullion: What’s the Best Bet Now?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Applied Materials vs ASML: Which is the Best Chip Stock to Own?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Top Bill Gates Stock Picks Every Investor Should Know About
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.