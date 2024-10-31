Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Stock Price

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Eight Capital set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$14.75 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.58.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SES traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 487,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,154. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.96. The firm has a market cap of C$3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$7.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.83.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of C$337.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7671625 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total value of C$538,121.90. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total value of C$538,121.90. Also, Senior Officer Corey Ray Higham bought 17,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,560.90. Insiders have sold a total of 73,016 shares of company stock worth $877,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.