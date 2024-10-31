Seaport Res Ptn Has Positive Outlook for ESI FY2024 Earnings

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Element Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Element Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Element Solutions’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.52 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

ESI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

ESI stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,289,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,458,000 after buying an additional 676,432 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,106,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,490,000 after acquiring an additional 315,645 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 149.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,934,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,554 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,061,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,485,000 after purchasing an additional 298,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,527,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

