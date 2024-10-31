Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.10 Million Stock Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.4% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 731,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,642,000 after acquiring an additional 96,813 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 516,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 271,922 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,600,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 386,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVRE opened at $45.59 on Thursday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The company has a market cap of $486.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.