Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Posts Earnings Results

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

SCI traded up $4.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.52. 913,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,579. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $81.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average is $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $73,109,359.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,109,359.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

