Short Interest in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Drops By 22.0%

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CPAC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 39,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $521.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $137.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company’s cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

Further Reading

