Short Interest in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Grows By 14.5%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 691,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,277. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $83.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Argus lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

