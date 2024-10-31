Short Interest in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Decreases By 6.5%

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 849,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of Douglas Elliman stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Douglas Elliman has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.
Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.43 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.
