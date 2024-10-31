Short Interest in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Declines By 6.7%

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 693,400 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 742,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
A number of analysts recently commented on EME shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
EMCOR Group stock opened at $431.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $414.61 and a 200-day moving average of $385.00. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $204.11 and a one year high of $456.16. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.07.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.
EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
