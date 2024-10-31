Short Interest in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Declines By 6.7%

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 693,400 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 742,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EME shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EME. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 30.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $431.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $414.61 and a 200-day moving average of $385.00. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $204.11 and a one year high of $456.16. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

