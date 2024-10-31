Short Interest in Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Rises By 6.3%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 480.5 days.
Fluidra Price Performance
Fluidra stock remained flat at $25.11 during midday trading on Thursday. Fluidra has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.
Fluidra Company Profile
