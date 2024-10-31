Short Interest in Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Rises By 6.3%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 480.5 days.

Fluidra Price Performance

Fluidra stock remained flat at $25.11 during midday trading on Thursday. Fluidra has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.

Get Fluidra alerts:

Fluidra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets accessories and machinery for swimming-pools, irrigation and water treatment, and purification for residential and commercial pool market worldwide. The company provides basic pool fittings, which includes ladders, showers, pumps, valves, filters, heaters, grilles, water lighting, cleaning accessories, and others; robotic pool cleaners, pool covers, fire and water features, slides, springboards, and connected products; pool fittings spare parts; above-ground pools, and natural ponds and pools; and swim spas, saunas and steam baths, sensory showers, and Nordic baths.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.