Short Interest in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Declines By 5.6%

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Great Elm Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEG traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 7,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,428. Great Elm Group has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 million, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.42). Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Elm Group stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GEG Free Report ) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Great Elm Group worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

