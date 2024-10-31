Short Interest in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Drops By 15.1%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,625,100 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 1,913,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 266.4 days.
Grupo México Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMBXF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 16,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,385. Grupo México has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68.
Grupo México Company Profile
