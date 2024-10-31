Short Interest in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Drops By 15.1%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,625,100 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 1,913,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 266.4 days.

Grupo México Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMBXF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 16,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,385. Grupo México has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68.

Grupo México Company Profile

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

