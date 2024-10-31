Short Interest in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Decreases By 6.2%

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 9.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 71,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

FUL traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $74.50. 18,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,520. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $87.67.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $917.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Articles

