Short Interest in HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Increases By 6.4%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 966.0 days.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Price Performance

HXPLF opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88. HEXPOL AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94.

About HEXPOL AB (publ)

HEXPOL AB (publ) engages in development, manufacture, and sale of various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden, Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It operates through two segments, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding segment develops and manufactures rubber compounds under the HEXFLAME, HEXLIGHT, GloMold, and other brands; thermoplastic elastomer compounds under the Dryflex, Mediprene, Epseal, and other brand names; and thermoplastic compounds under the RheTech brand.

