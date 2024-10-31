Short Interest in HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Increases By 6.4%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 966.0 days.
HEXPOL AB (publ) Price Performance
HXPLF opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88. HEXPOL AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94.
About HEXPOL AB (publ)
