Short Interest in IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBAC) Rises By 20.5%

IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBAC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IB Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IB Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. 8,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,102. IB Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02.

Get IB Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBAC. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IB Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IB Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IB Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,593,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IB Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IB Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,496,000.

IB Acquisition Company Profile

IB Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. IB Acquisition Corp. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IB Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IB Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.