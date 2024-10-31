Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Decreases By 11.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,200 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 341,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSCP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.63. 597,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,640. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.54.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
