Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Decreases By 11.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,200 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 341,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.63. 597,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,640. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 60,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,179,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

